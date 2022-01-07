As of a Friday afternoon press release, the Boulder County Coroners Office has announced that they've identified the human remains found in the 6,219-acre Marshall Fire burn area as those of Robert Sharpe, 69, of Boulder, Colorado.
The remains were found within the 5900 block of Marshall Road in unincorporated Boulder on January 5, days after the fire sparked on December 30.
The identification was based on DNA analysis and scene circumstances.
The cause and manner of death remain under investigation.
Sharpe's death is the first confirmed death related to the Marshall Fire, which destroyed more than 1,000 homes as it tore through urban Colorado during extremely strong winds. One other person remains missing.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(1) comment
[huh]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.