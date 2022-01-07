010122-news-fireaftermath 20.jpg

The aftermath of the Marshall fire in Louisville, Colo., on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. The Marshall fire ripped through Boulder County fulled by high-winds on Thursday, destroying over 500 homes. The number of destroyed homes will likely increase as approximately 35,000 people were evacuated in Louisville and Superior.(Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)

 Chancey Bush/ The Gazette

As of a Friday afternoon press release, the Boulder County Coroners Office has announced that they've identified the human remains found in the 6,219-acre Marshall Fire burn area as those of Robert Sharpe, 69, of Boulder, Colorado.

The remains were found within the 5900 block of Marshall Road in unincorporated Boulder on January 5, days after the fire sparked on December 30.

The identification was based on DNA analysis and scene circumstances.

The cause and manner of death remain under investigation.

Sharpe's death is the first confirmed death related to the Marshall Fire, which destroyed more than 1,000 homes as it tore through urban Colorado during extremely strong winds. One other person remains missing.

