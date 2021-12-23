Crews are currently fighting a 6.3-acre grass fire on the University of Colorado Boulder East Campus on Thursday, December 23.
The fire was reported on Thursday morning near the Space Science Building on East Campus.
A tweet from Mitchell Byars of the Boulder Daily Camera stated that the blaze was 60 percent contained. That tweet was posted at 12:32 PM.
UPDATE: Per scanner, crews estimate they are at 60% containment on #CUBoulder grass fire, which is about 6 acres. (Photos courtesy Frank Eparvier) https://t.co/p8WTZVOY6a pic.twitter.com/5EFCKJIFqG— Mitchell Byars (@mitchellbyars) December 23, 2021
Smoke is visible in the area from the fire. The public has been asked to avoid the area around the blaze.
This is a developing story and details are subject to rapid change.
Fire danger is high in Colorado, as winds couple with dryness, making fires likely to spread if sparked.
