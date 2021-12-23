The burning dry grass with opaque dense bluish smoke Photo Credit: Blue Cat Studio (iStock).

Crews are currently fighting a 6.3-acre grass fire on the University of Colorado Boulder East Campus on Thursday, December 23.

The fire was reported on Thursday morning near the Space Science Building on East Campus.

A tweet from Mitchell Byars of the Boulder Daily Camera stated that the blaze was 60 percent contained. That tweet was posted at 12:32 PM.

Smoke is visible in the area from the fire. The public has been asked to avoid the area around the blaze.

This is a developing story and details are subject to rapid change.

Fire danger is high in Colorado, as winds couple with dryness, making fires likely to spread if sparked.

