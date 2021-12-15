As extremely strong winds blast Colorado, a dust storm warning has been issued, impacting roughly 30,000 Coloradans on the southeastern plains.
According to the National Weather Service, those in the area of Boone, Fowler, Ordwat, Cheraw, La Junta, and Arlington can expect to face off with dangerous life-threatening conditions as blowing dust results in near zero visibility.
The warning is currently in place through 10:30 AM on Wednesday, though it may be extended. Winds are expected to last past that time frame.
Highways set to be impacted include US-350 and US-50.
Those in this area should stay inside as this storm blows through. Do not drive in limited visibility as this can be deadly.
Elsewhere in the state, strong winds are resulting in snow squalls that have blocked iconic mountain views and a ski resort being shut down.
Strong winds are expected to persist east of the Continental Divide throughout much of the day. Stay safe out there and visit the National Weather Service website for the most up-to-date alerts.
