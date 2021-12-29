Interstate 70 is closed in both directions through Glenwood Canyon because of a 24-vehicle crash that involved seven semi-trucks, according to a Colorado State Patrol in a tweet at 3:05 PM.
"Initial reports of 17 passenger cars and 7 semi's involved at I-70 MP 120 EB. Expect this to be an extended closure," the tweet said.
According to an update released by CSP at 4:08 PM, multiple ambulances and tow trucks have responded to the scene.
The cause of the accident was not immediately available. A light dusting can be seen on the sides of the road on nearby traffic cameras, though snow does not appear to be covering lanes.
Limited information is available about this situation. More information may be added to this story as it emerges.
