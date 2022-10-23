One person is dead and another is missing after three kayaks, each carrying an adult and a child, got caught in heavy winds and waves along the north shore of Lake Pueblo on Saturday, according to officials from Colorado Parks Wildlife (CPW).
CPW has also confirmed that a child has been airlifted to a hospital, as a result of the incident.
Crews are currently using an underwater drone from shore to located the missing individual, according to a tweet from CPW at 5:26 PM.
"Due to high winds and dangerous wave action, CPW Rangers are unable to search by boat at this time. They are conducting a search from shore using an underwater drone. Winds are 23 mph with 35 mph gusts. Winds are not expected to calm down until late evening," the tweet said.
No further information has been made available.
"2022 ranks as Colorado's deadliest year on the water with 36 fatalities. Of those, 34 were recreation-related drownings. If today's deaths are confirmed to be drownings, they would make 36 rec-related drownings and 38 total water deaths," CPW said.
