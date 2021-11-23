Colorado isn't all outdoor recreation – it's got plenty of ties to fighting sports, as well, with a number of champion mixed martial arts fighters and boxers calling the state home. With a recent announcement, it looks like one boxing legend is planning on expanding his efforts to the Denver area.
Recently announced, Floyd 'Money' Mayweather is looking to expand his gym franchise, Mayweather Boxing + Fitness, to the Denver area in a big way. With 50 locations open or in the presale phase around the country, Mayweather is looking to open around 20 franchise locations in the Denver area. A fitness brand that seeks to utilize the methods developed by Mayweather throughout his 25-year career, the facilities combine various boxing, strength, and cardio training strategies. Part of the concept also includes classes that use smart screen technology to have participants feeling like they're working out alongside Mayweather.
Those interested in becoming involved in the expansion should expect to pay an initial franchising fee of $49,500 with the total estimated cost of opening a franchise location at about $305,000 to $695,000.
Floyd Mayweather is best known for being an undefeated professional boxer. Throughout his career, he has made more than $1.1 billion.
