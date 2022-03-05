A box of human remains was stolen from a medical truck in Denver on Thursday, according to a press release from the Denver Police Department.
The theft reportedly occurred between 2:30 p.m. on March 2 and 9:30 a.m. on March 3 in the 7700 Block of East 23rd Avenue. The unidentified suspect allegedly broke into a freight company’s truck, that was carrying human specimens for medical research. The thief reportedly got away with a dolly and box.
"The box, which is blue and white with a label indicating "Exempt Human Specimen”, contained human remains used for medical research purposes," the press release said.
According to a report from KDVR, the box may have contained human heads.
No arrests have been made regarding this incident, and an investigation is ongoing.
"Should someone find the box of human remains discarded or abandoned, they are encouraged to immediately call the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000," the release said.
Anyone with information on this incident or suspect should contact Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP(7867).
