According to a press release from the Dolores County Sheriff's Office, a bowhunter was shot and killed by another hunter in Colorado on the morning of September 17.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Kilpacker Trailhead in southwestern Colorado's San Juan National Forest after 31-year-old Gregory Gabrisch, of Houston, Texas, was shot and killed, allegedly by Ronald J. Morosko, from Elizabeth, Pennsylvania. Morosko was arrested and charged with criminally negligent homicide. The incident remains under investigation.
The deceased hunter was archery hunting at the time he was shot. He was shot by a rifle. A report from FOX31 states that crews spent 10 hours looking for the hunter that had been shot before finding him.
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, a number of hunting seasons are currently underway, meaning hunter traffic is high during this time of the year.
In Colorado, most hunters are legally required to wear at least 500 square inches of fluorescent orange or pink above the waist, including a hat or head covering that must be visible in all directions. Bowhunters, however, are not required to wear fluorescent orange during archery-only seasons. This incident took place during a shared season. Both hunters were utilizing reflective safety gear.
There are many laws that govern hunting in Colorado for the safety of those involved and for the well-being of the state's wildlife populations. It is crucial that anyone considering hunting is well-versed in all rules and regulations prior to entering the field. Colorado Parks and Wildlife has many online resources that detail these requirements.
