The City of Boulder has announced a project on Chautauqua Trail that will result in temporary closures this week, impacting access to the iconic Boulder Flatirons.
The closures are set to be in place from October 26 through October 29, impacting the .7-mile stretch of trail that leads to the Flatiron rock formations. Closures will be in place from 8 AM through 5:30 PM.
The reason for the closure is a resurfacing project. Chautauqua Trail is notably steep and prone to erosion amid heavy traffic, rainfall, and melting snow.
According to the city, maintaining Chautauqua Park is a top priority, given how popular and loved the park is.
The City of Boulder encourages the public to use the city's trail-finder page to find new spots to explore during the closure.
