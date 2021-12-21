Twenty-five years after the grizzly murder of JonBenét Ramsey, the City of Boulder has made a new statement regarding the investigation.
"The BDP [Boulder Police Department] Major Crimes Unit has received, reviewed or investigated more than 21,016 tips, letters, and emails and detectives have traveled to 19 states to interview or speak with more than 1,000 individuals in connection to this crime," the statement said.
Six-year-old JonBenét Ramsey was reported missing from her home in Boulder in December 1996. Police found a ransom note demanding $118,000 for the child's safe return. Her body was later found in the family's basement, but the killer was never identified.
"Thanks to the huge advances in DNA technology, multiple suspects have been run through the system to check for matches. CBI [Colorado Bureau of Investigation] has updated over 750 reference samples with the latest DNA technology. The Boulder Police Department works closely with CBI on future DNA advancements," the statement continues.
The Boulder Police Department is "actively reviewing genetic DNA testing processes" in order to one day solve this case, according to the statement.
"Additionally, Boulder Police have worked with CBI to ensure the DNA in the system can be compared correctly to new DNA samples that have been uploaded to ensure accuracy," it said.
Anyone with information on this case is being asked to contact investigators at 303-441-1974, BouldersMostWanted@bouldercolorado.gov or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or www.nococrimestoppers.com.
