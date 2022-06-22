According to Colorado State Patrol, a section of Highway 6, near Golden, was closed on Wednesday morning after a falling boulder struck an occupied vehicle.
The initial report of the accident was received at about 6:30 AM. Upon arrival, it was determined that a 23-year-old male from Thornton had been driving the involved vehicle at the time of the incident. The initial investigation pointed to the vehicle colliding with a rockwall, which resulted in a boulder falling onto the vehicle.
The driver sustained minor injuries, but was not transported from the scene. According to Colorado State Patrol Public Information Officer Josh Lewis, "no other parties or vehicles were involved."
Both lanes of Highway 6 were closed between its intersection with Highway 93 and Highway 119. This is in the area of Clear Creek Canyon, near Golden, which is a windy stretch of road.
The accident ultimately closed the road for a little more than an hour.
Steep grades and narrow curves exist on many roads around Colorado, making it crucial to exercise caution and control speed while traveling around the state.
(1) comment
It is an understatement about road being steep and curvy too! How well I know! Jess
