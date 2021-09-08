DENVER (AP) — Amid a surge in coronavirus cases from the delta variant, Boulder County’s health department is requiring masks in all public indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status, for everyone age 2 and older.
The county rescinded an original mask order in May following the state’s decision to drop its mandate for requiring masks in most public settings.
The reinstatement, which goes into effect Friday evening, comes as Boulder County Public Health reports high transmission rates, with 100 or more new cases per 100,000 people over the last seven days.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that everyone, including the vaccinated, wear masks in public indoor settings in areas of the U.S. with at least 50 new cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day period.
The health department says the mask requirement will become a recommendation once it sees 21 consecutive days in which the rolling 7-day average is between 10 and 50 new cases per 100,000 persons. Masks will again be required if the county has 100 or more new cases per 100,000 for five consecutive days.
With health department approval, the order allows an exception for employers and business owners who have implemented their own proof of vaccination or “vaccination passport” requirement for staff, visitors and patrons.
How about making it just the city of boulder instead of the whole county for gods sake! I can live without ever going into the city of Boulder forever and I live 9 miles away.
So the People's Republic of Boulder has decided having 1 case for every thousand people is a case for alarm?? I'm guessing most of the peeps in Boulder are vaccinated, but yet they're having an outbreak there??
Command and control,the liberal way
[thumbup]
