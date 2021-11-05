Colorado Springs, Colorado. Photo Credit: Jacob Boomsma (iStock).

Described by Livability.com as "a proud military town – and so much more," Colorado Springs is one of the hottest cities in the country right now and its future is looking bright.

Livability.com recently ranked Colorado Springs as the 9th 'most livable' place in the country on their list of 100 top spots. The top performing criteria category for the city was 'amenities,' driven by what they call "unparalleled access to nature and plenty of outdoor recreation activities to keep you busy."

Colorado Springs has been a city on the rise for years, though that seems to be exponential since 2018. With high-rises being built downtown and a new state-of-the art stadium hosting events, the cityscape is changing fast.

Top spots mentioned in the Livability.com article include Bristol Brewing Company, Brooklyn's on Boulder Street, and Pub Dog, a bar with an attached dog park that caters to pup-owning patrons.

As someone that lives in Colorado Springs, I might be a bit biased, but this ranking is well-deserved in my opinion. I've enjoyed life here for seven years now and the city continues to get better, expected growing pains, aside.

