Described by Livability.com as "a proud military town – and so much more," Colorado Springs is one of the hottest cities in the country right now and its future is looking bright.
Livability.com recently ranked Colorado Springs as the 9th 'most livable' place in the country on their list of 100 top spots. The top performing criteria category for the city was 'amenities,' driven by what they call "unparalleled access to nature and plenty of outdoor recreation activities to keep you busy."
Colorado Springs has been a city on the rise for years, though that seems to be exponential since 2018. With high-rises being built downtown and a new state-of-the art stadium hosting events, the cityscape is changing fast.
Top spots mentioned in the Livability.com article include Bristol Brewing Company, Brooklyn's on Boulder Street, and Pub Dog, a bar with an attached dog park that caters to pup-owning patrons.
As someone that lives in Colorado Springs, I might be a bit biased, but this ranking is well-deserved in my opinion. I've enjoyed life here for seven years now and the city continues to get better, expected growing pains, aside.
See Livability.com's full list here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.