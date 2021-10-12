Halloween is just one day, but spooky season goes all month long. This year the Royal Gorge Bridge and Park is home to another creepy event for your October calendar.
In its 7th year, "Boo at the Bridge" is back, meaning ghosts and ghouls will once again haunt America’s highest suspension bridge, complete with a trick-or-treating experience.
“Boo at the Bridge has become a tradition for many families, as well as our vendors”, said Dona Webb, Royal Gorge Sales & Marketing Manager. “Over 40 businesses and non-profits from the local area will set up booths and pass out candy, provided by the park. This is more vendors than we’ve ever had, which means more candy for the kids”.
On October 23, the park will close at 3 PM and reopen at 4 PM for the event. The Aerial Gondolas and the Cloudscraper Zipline will also reopen from 4:00 to 6:00 PM that day, Royal Gorge officials said in a news release.
There will also be live entertainment including music from Deja Bluz, nature demonstrations, and a creepy crawlers exhibit with snakes and spiders.
Cost for this event varies, but more information on ticketing and prices can be found here.
