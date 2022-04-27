The Saguache County Sheriff's Office has released an update to a case involving charred bones found near North Crestone Campground on April 25.
On the afternoon of April 27, it was announced that the bones have since been identified as human, determined to be scattered intentionally in the area by family members that were unable to access a trailhead they intended to reach due to a seasonal road closure.
The way the bones were scattered along a county road prompted an investigation into the discovery. The sheriff's office stated that it was not their intent to disturb the resting place of the remains and that they're working with the family to return the bones.
The identification of any party involved was not publicly released.
As stated in the press release on the matter, "the Saguache County Sheriff's Office respects the ability to scatter ashes of loved ones in places that the family and friends of the deceased hold special to them. It is requested that families scatter the ashes in areas that are not noticeable to the traveling public."
