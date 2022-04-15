Rep. Lauren Boebert has taken a firm stance against a federal courts decision to reinstate the protection of gray wolves under the U.S. Enagered Species Act, in a letter addressed to the U.S. Department of Interior's Secretary Deb Haaland.
In February, U.S. District Judge Jeffrey White from Oakland, California restored protection for gray wolves across the country. According to Judge White, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service failed to prove that wolves can sustain populations throughout the the Midwest without protection.
The species was previously removed from the list in 2020; At the time, gray wolves across the country were referred to as "successfully recovered."
"The gray wolf is fully recovered, should remain delisted in the lower 48 United States, and should be managed by the States. It’s really that simple. Some activist judge from California shouldn’t be able to overturn the best available science and contradict the law based on his own leftist political beliefs," Boebert said in the letter.
She also claims that there are around 3,000 gray wolves currently living across the Rocky Mountain states.
"State and private conservation efforts have been shown to be more than adequate in managing gray wolves at sustainable levels since de-listing and gray wolf populations in the areas designated by these petitions—such as Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming—have far exceeded the federal management objectives of 150 wolves and 15 breeding pairs per state," Boebert said.
The letter, signed by 22 other congressmen and women, urges Secretary Haaland to appeal the federal ruling.
