Crews have recovered the body of a man that fell into the Roaring Fork River, near Aspen, according to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office.
The man, who has since been identified as 63-year-old Steven Midlarsky, reportedly fell into an area of the river known as the Devil’s Punch Bowl at around 12 PM on Wednesday.
"The Devil’s Punch Bowl is located in Pitkin County approximately 8 miles southeast of the city of Aspen, at mile 50 on State Highway 82. As there is no cellular phone service in that area, the initial report was delayed for some time while the reporting party drove to an area with cellular phone service to call 911," a release from the sheriff's office said.
According to a witness report, Midlarsky was swept into the water and did not resurface.
Crews from the Aspen Ambulance District, the Aspen Fire Protection District and Roaring Fork Fire Rescue Authority responded to the scene and began water rescue efforts. After about three hours of searching, the search and rescue efforts shifted to search and recovery, the release said.
Crews found and were able to recover Midlarsky's body by around 2:45 PM on Thursday.
Condolences go out to those impacted by this death.
"The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind the public that while the rivers, creeks, and streams may be past peak runoff stage for the summer, they remain a hazard for those who enter unprepared for strong currents and the extremely cold water. We encourage the use of a personal flotation device if you are within 10 feet of swiftly moving or turbulent water," the release said.
Some readers may recognize the Devil's Punch Bowl name as a spot known for cliff jumping. This incident does not seem to be related to that activity and the activity is not condoned by local law enforcement due to the extreme danger that comes with it at this spot.
