A man's body was recovered Thursday evening from Westerdoll Lake in the Seven Lakes Subdivision near Loveland.
According to Loveland Fire Rescue Authority (LFRA), rescue divers located and removed a person's body from the lake following a report around 8:30 p.m. that the victim fell into the water from a canoe.
"Tragically the victim did not survive," LFRA wrote in a Facebook post late Thursday evening. "Our hearts go out to the victim’s family and friends."
Assisting agencies include Thompson Valley EMS, Berthoud Fire Protection District, and the Loveland Police Department.
Editor’s Note: Here’s a quick piece regarding why we’ve decided to include accident and death coverage in our collection of content.
The case remains under investigation. This story is still developing check back for updates.
Editor's Note: Aways wear a life jacket while recreating on or near the water including swimming, kayaking, canoeing, boating, and paddleboarding.
