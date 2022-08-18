According to Adams County Fire, crews responded to the report of a water rescue call on Clear Creek at 64th and Beach Street on the afternoon of August 17.
Upon arrival at the scene, the victim was found deceased, with Adams County Fire Rescue ultimately recovering the body from the water.
The portion of Clear Creek is located along Clear Creek Trail near the Little Dry Creek Lake Open Space in Berkley, which is part of the Denver metro area.
It is unclear how the body ended up in the water and whether or not it was related to activity at the trail or open space.
No other details about the body were released.
