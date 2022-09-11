The body of a suspected drowning victim has been recovered from Corn Lake, according to a news release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW).
Corn Lake, located in James M. Robb - Colorado River State Park in Clifton, is a popular location for swimming, boating, and fishing.
Park rangers first received reports of a paddle boarder that had fallen into the lake and not resurfaced at around 8 PM on Saturday night.
"CPW rangers and Mesa County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) deputies responded to the scene to find a paddle board floating in the lake and began the search for a missing person in the water. Based on the information provided by witnesses and the length of the time the victim was missing in the water, park rangers and MCSO deputies shifted their efforts from a search-and-rescue to a recovery operation," the release said.
CPW's Marine Evidence Recovery Team (MERT) began the search at around 10 PM, using sonar technology. By approximately 2 AM on Sunday morning, MERT crews located the paddle boarder's body in an area of the lake that is roughly 7.5 feet deep.
The body was recovered and turned over to the Mesa County Coroners Office to be identified.
"Colorado Parks and Wildlife reminds everyone that life jackets are required for all watercraft in Colorado, including paddle boards and other hand-powered watercraft. This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of having and wearing a life jacket while recreating in any body of water," the release said.
