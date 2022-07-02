A 25-year-old hiker was found dead on Thursday afternoon on Mount Crested Butte in Gunnison National Forest, according to a news release from the Mt Crested Butte Police Department.
Police were contacted about the overdue hiker at around 12:30 PM, officials said. Crews from the police department and Crested Butte Search and Rescue were then deployed to Mount Crested Butte and began a search operation.
The hiker's body was found by helicopter at around 1:05 PM, below the cliffs. The SAR team then recovered the body on foot.
At this time a cause of death has not been made available, and the victim's next of kin has been notified, officials said.
The body count the last few years seems too high where fate and chance dictate. I hope he didn't suffer. God's comfort to his family.
