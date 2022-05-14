After a week-long search mission, crews from Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s (CPW) Marine Evidence Recovery Team (MERT) have located the body of a man that drowned in the reservoir at Cherry Creek State Park, in Aurora.
Witnesses say that the man was on a tube that was being pulled by a boat when the accident happed last Saturday. At some point, the victim got separated from the tube and went missing in the water.
The man was presumed dead, after an initial search that day. Teams from MERT and South Metro Fire Rescue conducted daily missions to recover the victim's body last week, according to CPW.
On Saturday at around 2 PM, CPW announced that the body had been located.
"The victim has been turned over to the Arapahoe County Coroner who will determine a cause of death and make identification of the victim," the department said in a tweet.
The tragic accident marks the second drowning death in Colorado so far this year. The first involved a 24-year-old from the Montrose area who drowned after getting stuck beneath ice.
