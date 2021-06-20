The kayaker who went missing in a rough rapid of a Colorado river has been identified and his body was recovered Saturday, according to Pitkin County officials.
Chason P. Russell, 41-years-old and local of the Roaring Fork Valley, was a volunteer for the Mountain Rescue Aspen team, according to Pitkin County Coroner's Office.
On Thursday, June 17, Russell was kayaking with two others on the Crystal River when his kayak overturned and he fell in the "Meatgrinder" rapid of the river, north of Redstone, Colorado, Pitkin County Sheriff's Office reported.
At about 3:30 p.m. Saturday, his body was found and recovered in the area he was last seen.
The Pitkin County Deputy Coroner reported the cause of death was drowning and the manner of death was an accident.
Russell was labeled as an experienced kayaker and was well-known in the Roaring Fork Valley, which includes towns of Glenwood Springs, Aspen, Carbondale, and Basalt.
Editor’s Note: Help fund search and rescue missions across the state of Colorado by purchasing a CORSAR card at ihelpsearch.org. This is not an insurance card. By purchasing a card, you are helping reimburse teams for costs incurred in providing help to lost and injured hikers, climbers, mountain bikers, hunters, ATV riders, skiers, snowboarders, and more.
