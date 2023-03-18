The body of a man who went missing after getting caught in a avalanche near Marble on Friday has be found, according to officials from the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC).
The victim was backcountry touring on a snowboard with two other men in upper Rapid Creek, when the avalanche released. CAIC has reported that the slide broke at two to three feet deep, 300 to 500 feet wide, and ran 2,400 vertical feet on an east-northeast aspect.
"Two members of the group were injured and one was completely buried in the avalanche. Rider 1 hiked out of the backcountry to get help. Medical and search and rescue teams evacuated Rider 2 by helicopter," CAIC's preliminary report reads.
The third man's body was found buried in roughly four feet of avalanche debris, on Saturday.
No information regarding the man's identity has been released.
"We extend our deepest condolences to the families, friends, and everyone affected by this tragic accident," CAIC said.
