The body of the missing construction worker whose truck rolled in to Gross Reservoir on Saturday morning has been found, according to officials from the Boulder Police Department.
Crews first responded to the scene after receiving an emergency call from a witness that reported seeing headlights roll down the embankment near the dam, officials said.
The driver was reportedly hauling 7,000 pounds of rock in a dump truck when the road gave way.
"Upon arrival, first responders located an obvious crash site and began search and rescue efforts. Responders requested the Northern Colorado Med Evac helicopter fly over the area with a spotlight to help identify areas to narrow down their search. Based on their reconnaissance, search teams went out with boats and a dive team to locate the driver, but they were unable to do so. First responders also searched the shoreline as well, in case the driver had made it to shore," the sheriff's office said in a news release.
Sonar technology was able to determine that the dump truck was submerged 43 feet beneath the surface at the deepest point. After an hours long search, efforts shifted from rescue to recovery, officials reported.
On Saturday afternoon, divers were able to locate the driver, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Condolences go out to those impacted by this tragic death.
