The Boulder County Coroner has announced that the body of missing 55-year-old Saza Lee has been identified after being found on February 13.
Lee was last heard from by his wife, Bobbie Lee, on September 10, with plans for a late-night bike ride. He reportedly left the area near Longmont's Mountain View Cemetery at around 8 PM with plans to bike to Kanemoto Park and return home by 10:30 PM. He did not return that night, prompting concern.
Months later, Lee's body was found near Longmont's Sandstone Ranch, which is located about 5 miles east Kanemoto Park. Details about what may have killed Lee and the circumstances around the discovery of his body have not been publicly released.
