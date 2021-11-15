The Mesa County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help related to a case involving the death of 36-year-old Ryan Blake, who was found deceased in a canal in the Grand Junction area.
Officers believe that Blake arrived in the Grand Junction area on November 4 and are seeking anyone who may have seen or talked to him through November 6, the same day that he was found deceased.
Blake was found without his belongings, including a grey sleeping bag, a black backpack, and a blue hoodie.
The specific location where Blake was found was "in the canal near 22 and L roads," according to authorities.
Anyone that may know information that could aid in solving the case should contact the Mesa County Sheriff's Office at 970-242-6707.
