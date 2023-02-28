According to the Delta County Sheriff's Office, a fisherman in remote Colorado, east of Delta, recently found the body of a duck hunter who had been missing since December 2022.
On February 25, an unidentified fisherman was in the area where an extensive search for missing hunter Wayne Phillips, 51 and of Montrose, had taken place. The fisher spotted what he believed was a body and reported his find to authorities.
This area was described as east of Delta in the Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area, on South River Road near 'Cool Rock Trail'.
While this area had been previously searched by air, on the ground, and in the water during the mission to find Mr. Phillips, dangerous winter weather and river ice forced teams to suspend the search on December 30. The fisherman had spotted the body about 150-yards away from the main area of the December search mission.
The body was recovered and after an autopsy, the Delta County Coroner's Office identified the body as Mr. Wayne Phillips.
According to an article from Denver 7, family members who grew concerned when Mr. Phillips didn't return from a hunting trip found his truck, hunting dogs, and other belongings by the river prior to contacting authorities. This prompted the start of the search on December 25, with Mr. Phillips considered missing since December 21.
Delta County Sheriff's Office described their search for Mr. Phillips as follows:
"One of the most lengthy, complex searches in the history of Delta County Search and Rescue Team and included over 500-man hours, as well as the utilization of numerous resources from across Delta County and beyond and included underwater and aerial drones, sonar, search dogs, multiple search and rescue teams, fixed wing aircraft and use of the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office helicopter."
Delta County Sheriff Mark Taylor and Search and Rescue Commander Randy Toltz expressed thanks to the many people who were involved in the search for Mr. Phillips. The sheriff's office also extended condolences to the Phillips family.
Delta County search and rescue is volunteer-based, as is the case with many search and rescue services in Colorado.
"If you are interested in volunteering or would like to donate to the Team, you may contact Commander Randy Toltz by emailing [email protected]. Donations may also be made payable to the attention of Delta County Search & Rescue and dropped off at the Sheriff’s Office at 555 Palmer Street – Delta, CO 81416," wrote the sheriff's office.
Another way to support Colorado's volunteer-powered search and rescue operation is through the purchase of a CORSAR card. It's cheap, at only $3 per year.
