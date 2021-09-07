ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (AP) — Search crews have recovered the body of a Colorado firefighter from Lake Martin in Alabama.
The body of Zachary Dakota Lewis, 24, was found Sunday night in Lake Martin, Alabama State Trooper Cpl. Jeremy Burkett said.
Lewis was a firefighter for the Rattlesnake Fire Protection District in Colorado and was visiting the Alabama lake with friends, Al.com reported.
The search for Lewis began Thursday, when he was reported missing after a boating incident in which he disappeared beneath the water’s surface, authorities said.
