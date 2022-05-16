The body of a 21-year-old man was discovered near the Mount Sanitas Trail in Boulder County on Sunday afternoon, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.
The Boulder County Communications Center was alerted to the presence of a body, found just off the trail, by a member of the public at 3:22 PM.
Crews from the sheriff's office, the Boulder Mountain Fire Protection District, the City of Boulder Open Space Mountain Parks Rangers, and paramedics from American Medical Response were deployed to the scene.
The man was confirmed to be dead upon arrival, according to the sheriff's office. An investigation is underway. At this time, no foul play is suspected.
Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.
A popular trail near Boulder, Mount Sanitas Peak Trail is a 2.6-mile out-and-back hike with 1,259 feet of elevation gain. A steep and strenuous route, the trail is rated as 'hard' on AllTrails.com.
There was no indication that this death occurred during outdoor recreation other than that the body of the deceased male was found near the popular trail.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.