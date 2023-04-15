The body of an unidentified 18-year-old man was discovered in the Arkansas River in Cañon City on Friday, officials from the Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) reported in a news release.
Police were first notified of a body in the river at around 3:07 PM. According to the release, the body was found in a stretch of river near Centennial Park, at the 200 block of Griffin Avenue.
Crews from CCPD and medical personnel responded to the scene to conduct recovery efforts.
Police did not share the victim's identity, but described him as an "18-year-old unknown black male".
"The cause of death is unknown, and it is undetermined at this point if foul play is suspected. It is also unknown where the body entered the river and how long it had been there," the release said.
An investigation is underway. No further information has been made available at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cañon City Police Investigations Unit.
