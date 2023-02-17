A man's body was discovered in an open field in Thornton on Thursday morning with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a news release from the Thornton Police Department.
Police were requested to check on the wellbeing of a person that appeared to be lying in a field near the 500 block of east 168th Avenue at about 6:30 AM on Thursday.
Upon arrival, police confirmed that the man was deceased and had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. The victim's identity has not yet been made available at this time.
An investigation is underway. Police are asking anyone with information on this incident or who may have witnessed anything suspicious between 8 PM and 6:30 AM on Thursday to contact the Thornton Police tipline at 720-977-5069.
