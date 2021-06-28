A body was found in seven feet of water at Lake Pueblo State Park on Sunday night in Colorado.
Authorities were called to the scene of the lake around 4:30 PM on Sunday after a report was made of a man disappearing into the water. The man, who was wearing only pants and socks, was attempting to swim to an inflatable pool float that had drifted away in the water when he was last seen. Officials estimated that visibility in the water where the accident occurred was less than two feet beneath the surface.
A rescue mission was immediately launched using a sonar device and an underwater drone. At about 9 PM, the body was found 40 feet from shore under seven feet of water.
"This is another sad example of why swimming is not permitted anywhere in Lake Pueblo," said authorities, also sending condolences to those impacted by the death.
While the cause of death is yet to be confirmed, it is presumed to be drowning. If that is the case, it would be the eight drowning death in Colorado during 2021, six of which have happened on standing bodies of water where no current is present. In 2020, 34 deaths occurred throughout the year – the deadliest water year on record for the state.
While swimming is not permitted anywhere in Lake Pueblo, there is a swim beach located nearby called the Rock Canyon Swim Beach.
