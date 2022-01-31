Authorities believe that they've located the body of 28-year-old Hunter Hyde, who has been missing in the Pitkin County area since he was last seen on Monday, January 24.
A body that presumably belonged to Hyde was found on Saturday, January 29 around 12:45 PM. The body was found on a "seldom accessed side trail," located .85 miles from the start of BLM Route 8332 near the Emma area of unincorporated Pitkin County. Hyde was from the Emma area, which is near Basalt, and his tendency to frequent local trails had searchers initially focused on various hiking paths in the surrounding area.
The body was found within the larger 10-square-mile area that had been searched earlier in the week, though was outside of the area where more focused ground searches and searches utilizing canines took place.
During the initial search, taking place on January 25, no clues pointing to where Hyde could be were found. Concern about Hyde's whereabouts had been initially raised when he failed to show up for work that day.
The Pitkin County Coroner's Office will be responsible for determining the cause of death and confirming the identity of the deceased.
Thanks goes out to all groups involved in this search and recovery mission, including the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, the Pitkin County Coroner's Office, Mountain Rescue Aspen, Search and Rescue Dogs of the United States, and Care Flight of the Rockies. Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo also expressed thanks to the local community.
Pitkin County is located in central Colorado, best known for being home to Aspen.
