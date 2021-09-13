According to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, a body was found near Runyon Lake in Pueblo. An investigation is underway in coordination with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
The discovery took place on the afternoon of September 11. Very little information is available at the time, including whether or not the case is being investigated as a homicide. The Sheriff's Office did clarify that nothing has indicated a threat to the public.
Additional details are not being released until more information becomes available.
Runyon Lake is approximately 35 acres in size and fed by the Arkansas River. It is located in central Pueblo.
