According to a report from Denver7, authorities say that a body was been found in the Colorado River near New Castle at around 9 AM on Friday morning.
Details are sparse at this time, though a few more can be found in a report from Denver7 found here.
New Castle is located west of Glenwood Springs and east of Rifle, along I-70. It's in a mountainous region of Colorado that attracts plenty of tourism year-round.
While the circumstances around what led to this body being in the river are unclear, it can still serve as an important reminder to exercise caution around Colorado's bodies of water.
In the winter, it's important to be aware of ice safety guidelines and to avoid areas where water may be running beneath snow. Always let someone know where you're headed before leaving for an adventure and give them an idea of when you're planning on returning. If participating in an activity that involves Colorado's water, wear a life preserver – especially for winter activities, like ice skating.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.