At approximately 11:50 AM on Tuesday, a possible drowning was reported in the Grand Junction area.
A witness report detailed that a man had been playing with his dog in the Colorado River and that an adult male was later spotted floating in the river face down.
The Grand Junction Fire Department responded to the scene and was able to pull the floating person out of the river, though their life-saving measures were unsuccessful. The dog was also found and is safe.
The incident occurred near the Blue Heron Boat Ramp, which is near Redlands Parkway in northwest Grand Junction. This is also close to the James M. Robb – Colorado River State Park.
The identity and cause of death will later be released by the Coroner's Office. The case is still under investigation.
