Two Buttes

Two Buttes State Wildlife Area in southeast Colorado.

 Photo courtesy of Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is reporting that a body was found in Black Hole pond during a search for a missing camper that has lasted four days.

The camper was reported missing after spending last weekend at Two Buttes Reservoir State Wildlife Area, which is near Lamar in southeast Colorado. Other campers reported that the man went missing on Sunday night while cliff jumping. A search was initiated by Monday evening, eventually involving 100 friends and family members of the missing man.

Efforts to find the man included the use of drones, a ground search, and the involvement of Colorado Parks and Wildlife's Marine Evidence Recovery Team (MERT).

MERT used a submersible drone equipped with sonar, lights, and a video camera to conduct a grid search of Black Hole pond. The water in the pond was described as extremely murky with low visibility, estimated to be approximately 30 feet deep. Pueblo County Sheriff's Office also sent their volunteer dive team to help in the search.

On late Friday, the MERT team found a body and completed a recovery. The Baca County Coroner's Office took over the scene and will determine an official cause of death and release an official identification. The most likely scenario is that this is the body of the missing camper, though the official press release did not confirm this detail.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife area manager Todd Marriott offered his condolences to the family. He also further explained that injuries related to cliff jumping at the Black Hole site are not uncommon. He encouraged everyone entering or near water in Colorado to utilize a life jacket.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, this would be the 17th recreation-caused drowning death of the year if this is the confirmed cause of death. There have been 21 total drownings this year, which includes four people that were killed when a home was swept away in a July flash flood.

STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(1) comment

Michael
Michael

Jumping from a cliff into a river at night?? What could ever go wrong?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.