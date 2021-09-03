Colorado Parks and Wildlife is reporting that a body was found in Black Hole pond during a search for a missing camper that has lasted four days.
The camper was reported missing after spending last weekend at Two Buttes Reservoir State Wildlife Area, which is near Lamar in southeast Colorado. Other campers reported that the man went missing on Sunday night while cliff jumping. A search was initiated by Monday evening, eventually involving 100 friends and family members of the missing man.
Efforts to find the man included the use of drones, a ground search, and the involvement of Colorado Parks and Wildlife's Marine Evidence Recovery Team (MERT).
MERT used a submersible drone equipped with sonar, lights, and a video camera to conduct a grid search of Black Hole pond. The water in the pond was described as extremely murky with low visibility, estimated to be approximately 30 feet deep. Pueblo County Sheriff's Office also sent their volunteer dive team to help in the search.
On late Friday, the MERT team found a body and completed a recovery. The Baca County Coroner's Office took over the scene and will determine an official cause of death and release an official identification. The most likely scenario is that this is the body of the missing camper, though the official press release did not confirm this detail.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife area manager Todd Marriott offered his condolences to the family. He also further explained that injuries related to cliff jumping at the Black Hole site are not uncommon. He encouraged everyone entering or near water in Colorado to utilize a life jacket.
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, this would be the 17th recreation-caused drowning death of the year if this is the confirmed cause of death. There have been 21 total drownings this year, which includes four people that were killed when a home was swept away in a July flash flood.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(1) comment
Jumping from a cliff into a river at night?? What could ever go wrong?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.