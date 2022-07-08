A body has been recovered from the Colorado River days after a 41-year-old male from Gypsum was last seen struggling to cross the waterway north of Dotsero.
The unidentified male was reported missing on the evening of July 4 and ultimately recovered around 2 PM on July 7. As the man attempted to cross the Colorado River, he went underwater and was not seen alive again.
A rescue effort was immediately launched and had continued for about three days, ending with the discovery of the body.
Once cause of death is released, it will likely be revealed that this is another drowning, adding to a long list of drownings in Colorado that includes more than 20 already this year.
Never underestimate the power of water flow. Remember, it takes just 12 inches of flowing water to move the typical car – a human is much less able to withstand a strong current.
Rivers can be particularly dangerous at this time of the year, as flooding can bring debris into the water, coupled with powerful currents and high water levels.
The press release on the death also noted that individuals should never enter river water in attempt to save someone. Instead, call 911. Another person entering the water can often lead to another person in need of rescue or another death.
Always wear a lifejacket and always keep an eye on the people you're with. Do not enter flowing river water to swim.
Condolences go out to those impacted by this tragic death.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.