According to the Windsor Police Department, a body was found at the Poudre River Trailhead on Thursday morning. This is located in west Windsor, near Colorado Boulevard and River West Drive, with Windsor found between Greeley and Fort Collins.
The body was found just before 8 AM, resulting in a large police presence in the area during the investigation. This also resulted in a closure on Colorado Boulevard.
At this time, it is not believed that a threat to the public exists.
This trailhead provides access to the Poudre River Trail, which stretches for 21 miles between Greeley and Windsor, traveling along the Cache la Poudre River. It is well-maintained and paved, making it a popular recreation path for a number of activities.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.