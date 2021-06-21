According to officials at Rocky Mountain National Park, the body of a female was discovered below the outtake of The Loch on Friday afternoon.
Visitors to the park were the first to spot the body, with the initial discovery occurring while they were in the drainage below the outlet of the Loch.
Weather delayed the recovery mission, with stormy weather preventing crews from reaching the location on Friday night before again causing problems on Saturday.
A recovery mission was successful on Sunday when 38 members of the Rocky Mountain Search and Rescue team (28 of which were in the field) were able to extricate the woman's body up to Loch Vale Trail through 60 feet of rugged, hazardous, and steep terrain. The woman was then wheeled via litter to the Glacier Gorge Trailhead, later identified as a 33-year-old from Arvada. Her name has not been released.
Details regarding how the woman died have not been released as an investigation is still underway.
Rocky Mountain National Park is one of the deadliest parks in the country, ranking 8th among the nation's national parks. Between 2010 and 2020, 49 deaths occurred at the park, 18 of which were falls. Falls are the top killer at national parks nationwide, as well as at Rocky Mountain National Park.
The Loch is a popular destination at Rocky Mountain National Park, consisting of a scenic lake surrounded by mountain peaks. The trail to The Loch is 5.4 miles long with 1,056 feet of elevation gain.
