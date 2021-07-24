A body was discovered at a community park in Colorado Saturday, according to El Paso County Sheriff's Office.
Reports of a body found at Stratmoor Valley Park and Trailhead in Colorado Springs were made about 6:45 a.m. Saturday.
Deputies found the body of a man when they arrived.
Details of the man's identity, including age, and cause of death were not available Saturday.
The county Coroner's Office will determine the cause and manner of death and release the identity after next of kin has been notified, the Sheriff's Office said.
Authorities said there is no known threat to the community.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking for anyone with information regarding this case to call the Investigations Tip Line, 719-520-6666.
Stratmoor Valley Park is a community park that features two playgrounds for ages 2-5 and 6-12, a basketball court, picnic shelter, a multi-purpose field, and a trail connection to the Fountain Creek Regional Trail that borders the eastern side of the park.
