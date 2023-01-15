An investigation is underway after the body of a 32-year-old man was discovered at Ramsier Park in Greeley on Saturday, according to officials from the Greeley Police Department.
At around 1:30 AM on Saturday, police began receiving reports of a "downed person" on the south side of the park, in the 2800 block of C Street. Upon arrival to the scene, officers located the body.
"Due to the victim’s injuries and the manner which they were found, the case is being investigated as a homicide," police said in a news release.
The victim's identity has not yet been made public, but will be release by the Weld County Coroner after next-of-kin notifications are made.
"At this time there is limited information to share with the community," the release said.
