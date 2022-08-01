A body that was recovered from Rocky Mountain Lake in Denver on Monday morning is believed to belong to an 11-year-old girl who had been missing for several hours.
At about 5:30 AM this morning, officers responded to a report of a missing child in the area 44th Street and North Pecos. A search mission was initiated and the Denver Emergency Communication Center alerted neighbors to look out for the girl.
At 7:38 AM, a body was located in Rocky Mountain Lake, roughly 2.5 miles from the girl's home.
"Based on preliminary information, DPD believes this is the missing child. Initial information does not indicate foul play; however, the cause of death will be determined by the Office of the Medical Examiner," Denver PD said in a news release.
It was reported that the missing child, who had autism, had left her home early on Monday morning. This resulted in the reverse 911 alert, with the body believed to belong to the girl found in the lake less than three hours later.
No further information has been made available.
