The bodies of two men were recovered from Dillon Reservoir on Friday afternoon, according to a news release from the Summit County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office first began receiving reports of two allegedly intoxicated men driving around a campground near the reservoir on Thursday at around 7:20 PM. Upon arrival to the scene, deputies discovered an unoccupied vehicle.
"Deputies initially searched the area for over an hour both in the campground, and by boat on the lake, but were unable to locate the males," the release said.
Later that night, deputies returned to the lake after two piles of clothing and other personal items were found along the beach. According to officials, the area of the lake near where the clothing was found is popular for swimming, and is known for being shallow.
Deputies searched the beach again, but were still unable to find the men.
"Early Friday morning, when there was no indication that the males had returned overnight, an extensive land, air and water search was initiated by the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, Summit County Water Rescue Team and the Summit County Rescue Group. Searchers utilized land based teams, boats, unmanned aircraft systems (UAS Drones) and underwater Remoted Operated Vehicles (ROV Drone)," officials said.
At about 1 PM, officials located the men's drowned bodies in roughly 15 feet of water. They were found approximately 100 feet from where they left their personal items on shore.
An active investigation is underway.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.