According to Arkansas' Benton County Sheriff's Office, the bodies of Lotus percussionist Charles 'Chuck' Morris IV, 47, and his son, Charles 'Charley' Morris V, 20, have been recovered from Ozark region Beaver Lake 24 days after the two went missing while kayaking.
Chuck Morris was the percussionist for popular jam band Lotus, which is based in Philadelphia and Denver and made headlines when they opened the first major show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre following the COVID-19 shutdown.
The effort to find and recover the bodies of the two missing kayakers was complicated by the depth of the lake, which hits about 200 feet. Weather also complicated the search, with the search initially postponed due to dangerous conditions and freezing temperatures.
The bodies were recovered on April 8, with the Benton County Sheriff's Office writing "[recovery crews] were able to utilize their Underwater ROV [remote-operated vehicle] in a challenging environment that exceeded depths of 180’."
A GoFundMe supporting the family of Chuck and Charley Morris has since raised more than $197,000.
Condolences go out to those impacted by this death.
