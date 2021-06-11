According to a press release from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office, a boater is missing after falling into Lake Estes in Estes Park.
The boater disappeared on June 10, around 4:30 PM, after falling out of a watercraft. He was not found by three others in his party at the scene and authorities were called. This prompted a large-scale search, which is currently underway and has closed down Lake Estes to boats while it is in progress.
No details have been released regarding the identity of the missing person. It is known that all four in the party were in their 20s.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Larimer County Sheriff's Office Investigator Pete Mesecher at 970-498-5144.
Departments involved in the search include The Estes Valley Fire Protection District, Estes Park Police, Loveland Fire Rescue Authority, LCSO Emergency Services, and the Larimer County Dive Rescue Team. Resources from Colorado State Parks and Wildlife have also been requested.
When on a boat in Colorado, it's very important to wear a flotation device at all times. This is particularly important due to how cold the water tends to be in Colorado. Sudden submersion can send the body into cold water shock, making it very difficult to get to safety, even for trained athletes. Details about whether or not this person had a life jacket on at the time of the accident have not been released.
