Crews from Colorado Parks and Wildlife's (CPW) Marine Evidence Recovery Team are investigating a potential 'Boating under the influence' accident that happened at Chatfield State Park on Friday night.
According to CPW, a 53-year-old man drove his jet boat into the dam at the lake, and it traveled 55 feet onto shore. No injuries were reported in this accident.
"Please be safe & smart this Father’s Day weekend. And wear those lifejackets," CPW said in a tweet.
Boating under the influence can carry heft fines, according to CPW.
"Boating under the influence is not only illegal, but it’s dangerous. A boater who is intoxicated is ten times more likely to be killed in a boating accident than a boater who is not," Scott Croft, community relations director for the Boat Owners Association of the United States said in a CPW news release.
A, I believe he reached his potential. B, he was old enough to know better and the laws against it and C, he went ahead and did it anyway!
He could have ran over a child in the water or on the shore!
I say after some time in jail and a hefty fine, he be barred from all publicly used water recreation areas of the state!
