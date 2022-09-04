A dangerous situation unfolded on Wednesday when a boat with three passengers on board capsized at Chatfield Reservoir, south of Littleton, according to officials from South Metro Fire Rescue.
The three passengers were safely removed from the water, and no injuries were reported. It is unclear what caused the boat to capsize, at this time.
It has been a deadly year on Colorado waters, with 26 confirmed drownings so far. It is always a good idea to wear a life-jacket if you are going out onto the water, and for children under 12-years-old, it is required.
