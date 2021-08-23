A dangerous situation unfolded over the weekend in Colorado, after a boat capsized at Chatfield State Park. When the boat flipped, it sent 10 people into the water, ultimately resulting in the hospitalization of one person, according to South Metro Fire Rescue.
Few details were released regarding the capsizing of the boat. It was initially reported just before 7 PM on Sunday. CBS4 Denver identified the person that was sent to the hospital as a "girl," implying that she could have been an adolescent, though our team has been unable to confirm that detail thus far.
Images from the scene appear to show relatively calm conditions at the time of the incident.
